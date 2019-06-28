An Abbeville woman was arrested for cruelty to a juvenile after police say she left her 9-month-old baby alone in a hot car while shopping at Walmart.
Monique Loftin, 29, was arrested after officers found the baby locked in the back seat of a car with no air conditioning and locked windows Thursday, Abbeville Police spokesman Lt. Jonathon Touchet said. The baby was reportedly sweating profusely while officers worked to unlock the vehicle and locate the baby’s parent.
Loftin reportedly arrived at the car shortly after officers freed the infant and said she thought her older daughter was with the baby. She later said she forgot she had earlier left her older daughter with a family member, Touchet said.
The baby was cooled down with ice packs and later taken to Abbeville General Hospital. The baby was released into the custody of a family member, a release said.
While being booked for cruelty to a juvenile, officers found two pills of amphetamine and dextroamphetamine, both nervous system stimulants prescribed for things like hyperactivity disorders, in an allergy bottle in Loftin’s purse, the release said.
She was subsequently booked for possession of Schedule II drugs.
The Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services is investigating.