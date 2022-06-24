Name after name — 10 total — was read aloud in Judge Scott Privat's 15th Judicial District courtroom Thursday morning, each a defendant who was in quarantine at the Lafayette jail because of a COVID-19 outbreak.
Those 10 inmates likely aren't the only ones whose court appearances have been pushed back because of the virus.
There has been a recent uptick in coronavirus cases at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, according to Capt. John Mowell, spokesperson for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.
A jail report issued Tuesday indicated that 28 inmates had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week. About 43% of the jail's population was quarantined during the same time frame, or 276 people out of the total jail population of 645 inmates.
"Of the ones who have tested positive, all symptoms have been very minor," Mowell said. "None have required hospitalization of any kind."
Mowell did not have information on what percentage of the jail's population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
When new inmates are booked into the jail, they must test negative for the coronavirus or quarantine for five days away from the rest of the population, Mowell said. That is a shorter period than during previous waves of the pandemic, which have required anywhere from seven to 10 to 14 days of quarantine.
Inmates are offered the COVID-19 vaccine and masks during the booking process, Mowell said, noting constraints in the jail that make distancing difficult.
"Space is always a commodity in the correctional environment," he said. "We value all the space we have."
There's also been an uptick in coronavirus cases among Sheriff's deputies working at the jail.
"We wouldn't report what those numbers are for safety reasons," Mowell said. "Any time the jail population has an increase in COVID cases, so do our staff."
Sheriff's deputies who are working with the jail's quarantined population are wearing masks, Mowell said.