A woman was struck and her boyfriend potentially injured during a shooting near McCarthy Lane in Opelousas early Wednesday morning.
Opelousas Police Department officers responded to reports of gunshots near McCarthy Lane around 2 a.m. Wednesday and soon after were notified of a female victim suffering from gunshot wounds at Opelousas General Hospital’s emergency room, Opelousas Police Department spokesperson Major Mark Guidry said in a statement.
The woman reported she was shot while sitting in her vehicle with her boyfriend. She was struck multiple times in the legs and her boyfriend, injuries undetermined, fled the scene on foot. The woman then drove herself to the hospital. Suspects and a potential motive are still being developed; a white vehicle seen in the area may have been involved in the shooting, Guidry said.
Police are asking the public to help locate the woman’s boyfriend, John Derek Brown, to determine if he is in need of medical attention for possible injuries in the shooting. Anyone with information on the shooting or Brown’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at (337) 948-TIPS.