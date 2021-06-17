CrimeSceneStockImage.040319
Buy Now
Advocate staff photo by LESLIE WESTBROOK

Two more people have been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred last month on Mills Street, KATC-TV reported.

Callijah and Allijah Noel were arrested Wednesday on active warrants accusing them of four counts of attempted first-degree murder. Both have since been bonded out on a $75,000 bond, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to Mills Street on May 8 by a driver who reported people shooting from their vehicle and striking hers.

Deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 19-year-old Joshua Thibodeaux in reference to this incident last month and he remains in custody.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time, deputies said.

View comments