Two more people have been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred last month on Mills Street, KATC-TV reported.
Callijah and Allijah Noel were arrested Wednesday on active warrants accusing them of four counts of attempted first-degree murder. Both have since been bonded out on a $75,000 bond, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.
Deputies were called to Mills Street on May 8 by a driver who reported people shooting from their vehicle and striking hers.
Deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 19-year-old Joshua Thibodeaux in reference to this incident last month and he remains in custody.
The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time, deputies said.