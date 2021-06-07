A Eunice man has been charged in connection with an April overdose death of a 23-year-old woman.
Tyler Sloane, 28, was arrested Saturday in Allen Parish by Coushatta Tribal Police and Eunice Police on a warrant for second-degree murder, according to a statement from the Eunice Police Department.
The charges stemmed from the April 23 death of Kassidy Guidry of Eunice. Toxicology reports indicate Guidry's cause of death was a Fentanyl overdose. It is alleged by police, following their investigation, that Guidry obtained the Fentanyl from Sloane. Sloane was booked at the Allen Parish Jail then transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail where he was booked and held pending a magistrate's hearing and bond.
This is the second arrest made recently by Eunice Police where charges were filed against the distributors of Fentanyl connected to the deaths of the person consuming the deadly drug.