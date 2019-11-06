Lafayette Police are seeking information regarding a drive-by shooting that took place Tuesday night.
At 11:16 p.m. Tuesday, Lafayette Police responded to the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in reference to shots fired from a vehicle, according to a statement from the department.
Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year-old man in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition.
At this time no arrests have been made. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.