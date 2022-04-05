Three people were wounded in separate weekend shootings in Lafayette Parish, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies were alerted to the first incident after one person was hospitalized for an apparent gunshot wound just after midnight Saturday. Further details are still under investigation, sheriff’s office public information officer Valerie Ponseti said in a statement.
The second shooting was reported around 4 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Lajaunie Road. A female victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the incident, Ponseti said.
The third shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of German Road. One person was shot and transported to a local hospital and 35-year-old Casiana Edu was arrested and charged with aggravated battery in the incident, she said.