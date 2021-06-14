A man died in a single vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 13 near Brud Lane in Evangeline Parish after running off the roadway and being ejected from the vehicle.
At around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop 1 started investigating the crash. Dustin D. Pierce, 25, was driving south on LA 13, when for unknown reasons failed to negotiate a curve and ran the vehicle off the road, state police said after the initial investigation.
The vehicle overturned ejecting Pierce, who was unrestrained, from the vehicle, according to state police.
The Evangeline Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced Pierce dead at the scene. It is unknown if Pierce was impaired, but a standard toxicology sample was taken for analysis.
This crash remains under investigation.