Lafayette PD seized on Tuesday narcotics in a Lafayette apartment for a total street value of more than $271,000 and issued an arrest warrant for a 23-year-old woman suspect as the result of the investigation, police said Friday in a news release.
During an operation run by the Lafayette Police Narcotics agents on illegal narcotics activity, a search warrant in an apartment at 216 Longview Drive resulted in the recovery of 1,216 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 310 grams of marijuana, 109,263 millimeters of promethazine syrup, and 4 suspected fentanyl pills, police said. Deputies also found a masterpiece arms defender 9mm pistol, a Glock Model 22 .40-caliber pistol, and various drug paraphernalia items.
The total street value of the recovered narcotics is $271,172, according to an estimate by the Lafayette PD.
As a result of the narcotics seizure, police issued an arrest warrant for Jalyn Landry, the 23-year-old who lived at 216 Longview Drive but was not present at the residence at the time of the search warrant.
Police said she is accused of Possession of Marijuana, Fentanyl, Crystal methamphetamine and Promethazine with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and two counts of Illegal Possession of a Firearm in Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Opioid-related fatal overdoses have increased by 388% in five years in Lafayette Parish, according to the Lafayette Parish Coroner's Office.
The coroner's office recorded just 46 drug overdose deaths in 2017 in Lafayette Parish. Of those, 25 involved opioids, and five of those involved fentanyl. In 2021, there were a total of 136 fatal overdoses, data showed. Of those, 122 were opioid-related, and 102 involved the highly potent synthetic opioid fentanyl.