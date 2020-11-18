A St. Landry Parish grand jury Tuesday indicted Phillip DeWoody on a murder charge in the death of 72-year-old Joyce Thomas, whose body was found in a wooded area off Interstate 49 days after the deaf woman was reported missing by her family.

DeWoody, 53, of Opelousas, was indicted on a count of first-degree murder in the death of Thomas and on separate charges of first-degree rape and aggravated kidnapping in the abduction of another woman several days before Thomas’ disappearance.

A first-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory life sentence without parole or the death penalty. Both first-degree rape and aggravated kidnapping convictions also carry mandatory sentences of life imprisonment without the benefit of parole.

Thomas was reported missing by family after she was last seen at her apartment complex on Chataignier Street in Ville Platte on Feb. 26. DeWoody was seen on surveillance footage at the apartment with Thomas on the day of her disappearance. Her body was found on a property off Interstate 49 between Sunset and Opelousas on March 2.

DeWoody, who was arrested before Thomas’ body was found, was not officially booked in the case until August, when he was transferred from Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in Iberville Parish to the St. Landry Parish Jail. Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Thomas Gossen said the booking was delayed because of COVID-19 restrictions on inmate transports between facilities.

Thomas’ body was discovered on the same property where DeWoody is accused of sexually assaulting another kidnapping victim.

On Feb. 22, DeWoody is accused of grabbing an Opelousas woman in her 50’s off the street near South Market and West Foulard streets as she walked home from the store. He took her to the abandoned wooded property and sexually assaulted her, before returning her to the area she was abducted from, the Opelousas Police Department said.

DeWoody had prior criminal convictions and was accused but not convicted in a kidnapping and rape in Bossier Parish in 1993.

Court records show DeWoody was convicted in Caddo Parish of armed robbery in 1984; he served that sentence at the same time as a Bossier Parish conviction for residential burglary. Two months after his release, in 1993, DeWoody was found guilty of robbing two Lincoln Parish residents and their toddler at knifepoint in their home.

Court records said DeWoody also “made sexual advances toward the female victim and threatened to kidnap her."

A month later, DeWoody escaped from the Lincoln Parish Detention Center by fashioning a knife to force his way past a corrections officer. He then kidnapped a female officer from the jail booking office and escaped after threatening to kill her. The day after his escape, police said DeWoody committed aggravated rape and armed robbery of a woman in Bossier Parish.

DeWoody was sentenced to 99 years at hard labor each for two armed robbery counts, 40 years at hard labor for second-degree kidnapping and 10 years for aggravated escape in the cases; the armed robbery sentences were concurrent but the others were consecutive. The now 53-year-old pleaded guilty to the charges, though he originally tried to plead insanity.

The charges in the Bossier Parish rape and kidnapping were eventually dropped, partially because of the victim’s health, court records said.

DeWoody later appealed his sentence to the Louisiana Second Circuit Court of Appeal; his sentence was deemed excessive and the kidnapping sentence was vacated. At resentencing in January 1995, DeWoody was resentenced to 40 years for the kidnapping charge, but this time the sentence ran concurrently with his armed robbery sentences.

DeWoody’s sentences stipulated he would not be parole eligible for the bulk of his time served, but that changed under a 1990 geriatric parole law, Act 790, which stipulated offenders sentenced to 30 years or more would become parole eligible after serving at least 20 years and reaching age 45, the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections said.

A separate law later dictated armed robbery convictions would not be eligible, but that law only applied to offenders who committed armed robberies in 1997 or afterward.

DeWoody became parole eligible in 2013 and was granted parole in June 2019 after two failed attempts in 2014 and 2016.