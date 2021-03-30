A Raceland man accused of threatening people was arrested Saturday after police found ammunition, body armor, and an illegal rifle suppressor at his home, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office.

Dennis Matherne Jr., 31, was charged with 20 counts of violating a protective order, terrorizing, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an unregistered weapon, the sheriff's office said.

His bail is set at just over $2 million.

Deputies responded Saturday to a report that Matherne was calling and texting the subject of a protective order. At one point, authorities said, he sent several threatening text messages to the individual’s phone. He also threatened several other individuals.

While investigating, deputies were called to a disturbance on Country Village Drive near Matherne’s home, the sheriff’s office said. When they arrived, they learned the suspect had thrown items at a neighbor’s car.

Deputies got permission to enter Matherne’s home but couldn’t find him. However, they saw ammunition and a bulletproof vest in plain view, authorities said.

Deputies then obtained a warrant and conducted a search of the residence that led to several types of ammunition and an unregistered rifle silencer, the Sheriff’s Office said. They also uncovered methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

With the help of officers from the Lockport Police Department, deputies located Matherne at another residence, and he was arrested. He was transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex.