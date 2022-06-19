Just before 11:15 p.m. Saturday, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a crash involving two pedestrians on Interstate 10 South Frontage Road near North Thibodeaux Road just west of Louisiana Highway 26 in Jefferson Davis Parish. The crash killed 18-year-old Kyle H. Vidrine of Lake Arthur and 17-year-old Brannon J. Adams of Jennings.
A preliminary investigation revealed a vehicle became disabled while traveling east on I-10 west of Jennings. The occupants, Vidrine and Adams, exited the vehicle and were standing in the roadway of the South Frontage Road while being assisted by a family member. Shortly thereafter, the driver of a 2013 Jeep Wrangler, who was traveling west, struck Vidrine and Adams. The driver was not able to observe the pedestrians standing in the roadway because of the glare of the other vehicle’s headlights.
Vidrine and Adams sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Jeep was properly restrained and was not injured. Impairment on the part of the driver of the jeep is not suspected.
Toxicology samples were obtained from the driver of the Jeep, Vidrine and Adams and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.
Troop D has investigated 11 fatal crashes resulting in 13 deaths in 2022. This comes after a found Louisiana is the third deadliest state when it comes to distracted drivers.