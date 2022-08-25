An Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office jail officer was arrested in Kaplan Wednesday on counts including malfeasance in office and accessory after the fact to first-degree rape.
Shelly Lynn Friou, 29, of New Iberia, was arrested Wednesday night by the Kaplan Police Department on counts of obstruction of justice, malfeasance in office, accessory after the fact to first-degree rape, accessory after the fact to felony cruelty to a juvenile (sexual) and abuse of children, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Friou was hired by the sheriff’s office as a control officer in the Iberia Parish Jail on July 19. She was placed on administrative leave without pay after the Kaplan Police Department notified Warden Gary Westcott of the arrest, the statement said.
First-degree rape is the rape of a person 65 or older, or a child under the age of 13, state law says.