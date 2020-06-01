CrimeSceneStockImage.040319
Advocate staff photo by LESLIE WESTBROOK

Lafayette Police are investigating a fatal Saturday night shooting in the 500 block of Joan Street.

Officers responded to a complaint about a disturbance involving a firearm about 11 p.m. Saturday. Once on scene, officers located one victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. Medical assistance was provided to the victim prior to him being transported to a local hospital.

Once at the hospital, the victim succumbed to his wound and was pronounced deceased.

The suspect fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.

This investigation is ongoing.

