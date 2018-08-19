Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s deputies are still searching for the inmate who escaped custody Friday while returning from a nearby medical facility.
Lt. John Mowell says 33-year-old Ronrika Ben escaped around 11:45 Friday.
Ben is 5-feet-8 and weighs 155 pounds.
He was initially booked June 20 on several counts, including domestic abuse battery, violation of protection orders, theft, and aggravated criminal damage to property.
Anyone with information about Ben's whereabouts is urged to call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.
