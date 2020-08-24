Protests that started peacefully outside of Lafayette City Hall Sunday evening ended violently later that night with the looting of a store and a shooting that injured two.
The protest, sparked by the way elected officials have handled the shooting death of Trayford Pellerin at the hands of Lafayette Police, started at 5 p.m. Sunday at City Hall.
Later, protesters blocked traffic at major intersections, including Ambassador Caffery Parkway at Johnston Street and Kaliste Saloom Road at Camellia Boulevard.
Some protesters then went to the gas station on the Evangeline Thruway where Pellerin was shot. After most protesters left the area, things turned violent around midnight with the looting of a nearby store and a shooting that injured two.
The looting took place at Citi Trends, a clothing store at 2007 NW Evangeline Thruway, and the shooting took place in the strip mall parking lot where the store is located, according to Sgt. Wayne Griffin, spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department.
Those injured by gunfire were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Griffin said.
A bystander video posted on social media depicts a scene of utter panic after a vehicle apparently drove into the Citi Trends store, prompting people to take clothing and other goods from inside.
Gunfire erupted, and people took off for their vehicles, some peeling out of the parking lot, as police arrived at the scene.
One person was arrested in connection to the looting, but police are still seeking the person or people responsible for the shooting, Griffin said Monday.
"It was chaotic," he said. "It was chaotic."
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Lafayette Police or Crimestoppers.