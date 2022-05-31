Two juveniles are still being sought after escaping from the Acadiana Center for Youth in St. Martin Parish.
According to the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice, the escape occurred at around 1 p.m. Monday from the facility at 1815 Terrace Highway in St. Martinville.
The escapees are a 19-year-old male from Pointe Coupee Parish and a 19-year-old male from Calcasieu Parish.
OJJ says that following the incident, they immediately ceased all movement at the facility and made official notifications to law enforcement.
The facility, which opened in 2021 has been in the spotlight after OJJ signed a contract in July and began moving teens into building owned by the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office without having state mandated educational programs in place.
A story published by The Marshall Project, ProPublica, and NBC News described teens were reportedly held in solitary confinement, shackled with leg irons, and deprived of educational support.