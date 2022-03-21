An Ossun Elementary School student is awaiting a disciplinary hearing after the child was found to be in possession of a handgun on campus Monday.
Faculty members and the school resource officer were alerted to the possible presence of a weapon in a student’s backpack, according to a statement from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office. Upon investigating, an unloaded firearm and corresponding ammunition were located inside the child’s backpack. No threats were made by the student in reference to the weapon.
The child, who has not yet reached the legal age of culpability of 10 years old, was released into the custody of their parents.
A hearing regarding disciplinary action by the school is pending.