A St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s deputy was arrested after accusations she battered an inmate.
Deboni Rollins, 30, of Franklin, was arrested Sunday evening on a count of simple battery after turning herself in at the St. Mary Parish Jail, a release from the sheriff’s office said.
Rollins was wanted for an incident on April 16, during which she reportedly battered an inmate.
Rollins was fired after an internal investigation was completed.
A sheriff’s spokesperson said the department is not releasing more information on the firing and arrest at this time.