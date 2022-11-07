A 12-year-old male student from Cecilia Junior High School has been arrested and charged with terrorizing related to school threats, according to a statement from St. Martin Parish Sheriff Beckett Breaux.
Threats were made Oct. 3 on Instagram regarding Cecilia Sr. High School and Cecilia Junior High School, Breaux said in a prepared statement. On Oct. 4, subsequent threats of harm were made on Instagram against an employee with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office and KLFY.
Following an immediate and extensive investigation, Investigators with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office were able to identify a suspect. Following the culmination of the investigation, the juvenile suspect was arrested this afternoon and booked on four counts of terrorizing.