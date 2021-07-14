One person has been arrested in connection with a July 3 shooting in Breaux Bridge, KATC-TV reported.
Investigators with the Breaux Bridge Police Department said the incident occurred in the 300 block of Courville Street.
No one was injured in the shooting.
Following an investigation, police arrested Jersey I. Prejean, 23, of Breaux Bridge.
According to police, a search warrant was executed at a residence in the city limits of Breaux Bridge and there are other pending charges.
Prejean was booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail on the following charges:
- two counts of attempted second degree murder
- firearm free zone
- illegal use of weapons
- two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property