A grand jury on Monday indicted an Opelousas man in the January homicide of John O’Neal Jason.
Darrell Young, 32, was indicted on a second-degree murder count in the Jan. 10 shooting death of the 22-year-old, a release from the St. Landry Parish District Attorney’s Office said.
Police said Jason’s body was found near the railroad tracks on Statesman Road in Opelousas, KATC reported. He suffered a single gunshot wound to the head.
Opelousas Police reported Young was already in the St. Landry Parish Jail for a Jan. 27 arrest when he was arrested in Jason’s killing. He was also booked on a count of felon in possession of a firearm.
A second-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.