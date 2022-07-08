The Crowley Police Department is searching for a man after he fired a gun near his girlfriend during a domestic disturbance Friday morning.
Officers with the Crowley Police Department were called to the 500 block of S. Avenue H around 7:30 a.m. in response to a domestic dispute between Derek O’Neal Jr. and a woman, Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said.
O’Neal had fled by the time officers arrived. The woman suffered minor injuries, including bruises, and told investigators that O’Neal had fired two rounds into the ground near where she was standing during the altercation.
Officers were told O’Neal had left the woman’s house to go to his own residence in the 1000 block of Avenue L, which law enforcement staked out Friday morning. Two juvenile girls were inside the home and were safely handed over to the care of relatives, Broussard said.
Once a search warrant was secured, officers determined O’Neal was not inside the home.
O’Neal is wanted on a count of attempted manslaughter. Other charges may be possible, the police chief said.