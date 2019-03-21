A New Iberia man accused of making death threats against New Iberia law enforcement officials on Facebook Live was arrested, Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office says.
Sheriff’s spokesman Maj. Wendell Raborn said Dustin Roseberry, 30, was apprehended Wednesday after making threats against New Iberia Police Chief Todd D’Albor, Iberia Parish Sheriff Louis Ackal, District Attorney Bo Duhé and a New Iberia Police Department officer.
The investigation was handed over to Louisiana State Police and any legal action will be handled by the state since local law enforcement are considered victims in the incident, Raborn said.
Roseberry was previously arrested March 16 for abuse of the local 911 system. After his release from Iberia Parish Jail, Roseberry made the online attacks against local law enforcement, he said.
The accused was located about 30 minutes after the threats were made and taken into custody, Raborn said.
Booking records show Roseberry was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Several municipal buildings were placed on lockdown or had increased security as a precaution after Roseberry’s threats, Raborn said. New Iberia City Hall was placed on temporary lockdown, while the New Iberia City Court had an increased internal and external security force until Roseberry was captured Wednesday, he said.