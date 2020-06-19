Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber pledged to use his platform to improve public trust and help reform policing at his Thursday swearing-in after national upheaval over the death of George Floyd at the hands of law enforcement officers.

Garber was unopposed in his re-election campaign last fall and he and his command staff took their oaths before Lafayette Clerk of Court Louis Perret on Thursday morning. His second term begins officially July 1.

In a speech, Garber thanked his team for their innovation within the department over the past four years, then pivoted from acknowledging his gratitude and their hard work to acknowledging that the department needs to be engaged in changing the law enforcement profession.

“If anyone had told me that a man would be murdered by police officers in a major metropolitan city, the way things went down in Minneapolis, Minnesota, I would have said no way, we’re past that as a nation. That kind of thing doesn’t happen anymore. It’s just not a possibility," Garber said. "I would have been wrong."

Garber was referencing the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man killed by Minneapolis police officers May 25. Floyd died after Officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, despite protestations from Floyd that he could not breathe.

Protests calling for justice, an end to racism and law enforcement reform have been held in Lafayette and around the nation in the weeks following Floyd’s death.

Garber said what happened was “wrong on every level” and he was heartbroken as he struggled with the best way to address the Minneapolis incident with his staff and his children. The sheriff said the actions, while not in Lafayette, have contributed to erosion of public trust and reflect on all law enforcement agencies everywhere.

“It’s abundantly clear to me that we as a profession need to have meaningful change in how we do our business. We work for the people and we serve the people and we have to adjust the profession to meet the expectations of the people we serve,” Garber said.

The sheriff said he sees the path to change rooted in strong leadership. Garber said law enforcement leaders need more latitude to make changes within their departments and fire or discipline officers with troubled records or who escalate situations inappropriately or too quickly. Ensuring these officers don’t contribute to a negative culture is critical, he said.

Garber challenged his command staff to be on guard against behaviors inside the agency that could lead to mistreatment or the erosion of decency and respect.

While Garber said he doesn’t believe training is the central issue, he did say the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and other agencies should look at their training practices through a moral lens, and consider whether they’re doing enough to train their agents in what’s morally sound, rather than only what’s permissible under the law.

The sheriff said he wants to use his position to help lead positive change.

“It is beyond obvious we have a tremendous task ahead of us,” Garber said.