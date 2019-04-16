A 71-year-old Pineville man was arrested on 100 counts of first-degree rape after detectives discovered credible allegations he engaged in criminal sexual conduct with juveniles in the 1970s and 1980s.
Harvey Joseph Fountain was arrested April 9, just over a week after Rapides Parish sheriff’s deputies received the first complaint. In a release, the sheriff’s department said the allegations detailed sex-based crimes against juveniles committed in various residences in the Pineville area between the early 1970s and early 1980s.
Fountain was initially arrested on 50 counts of first-degree rape, but on Friday he was re-arrested and booked on an additional 50 counts of first-degree rape after more victims were identified.
Online booking records show Fountain’s being held at the Rapides Parish Correctional Center and his bail has been set at $1 million.
Detectives say the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are possible, the release said.