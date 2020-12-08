A 39-year-old man shot at after ramming a Crowley police officer’s car Monday was not struck, Louisiana State Police investigators say.
The suspect, Charles Camp, was involved in an incident at a retail store around 5 p.m. Monday and fled in a vehicle when law enforcement arrived. Police pursued and Camp rammed his vehicle into several vehicles in an adjacent parking lot, including a marked police unit, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
After ramming the police unit, a Crowley police officer fired at Camp but did not strike him. Camp was taken to an area hospital for evaluation and was released into the Crowley Police Department’s custody, the statement said.
Online booking records for the Acadia Parish Jail show Camp was booked on counts including theft, resisting an officer, reckless operation of a vehicle and obstruction of justice.
Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard told KATC the incident began at the Walmart Supercenter at Odd Fellows and Tower roads, then ended in the Walgreens parking lot across the intersection. Broussard said it was originally believed Camp was grazed in the shoulder when the Crowley officer fired through Camp’s windshield, but state police investigators determined he was not struck.
Louisiana State Police is continuing to investigate the shooting incident.