South Louisiana Community College’s main campus in Lafayette has been given the all clear after law enforcement ordered an evacuation following the school’s second bomb threat this week.
SLCC Communications Director Christine Payton said the threat was called in around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday to an SLCC instructor who then reported the threat to the school’s security team. The team then contacted 911. The Lafayette Police Department evacuated campus and performed a sweep of buildings in response, she said.
Payton said the campus is sparsely populated at the end of the day. Law enforcement gave the all clear around 6 p.m., she said.
This is the second threat against the campus this week. On Monday, the school was evacuated shortly before 6 p.m. after a bomb threat was called in to the school. Law enforcement evacuated and swept on-campus buildings but no threat was found, KATC reported.