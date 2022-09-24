One man suffered potentially life-threatening injuries in an Opelousas shooting early Saturday.
Officers responded to the intersection of South Academy and Blanchard streets around 3:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting outside an after-hours restaurant known as “The Back.” The victim, a man, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
“The victim was responsive but his condition is considered serious to life-threatening,” McLendon said.