Three people were injured in a shooting on Fox Run Avenue Monday afternoon.
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the 300 block of Fox Run Avenue around 2 p.m. Monday and found three people wounded following a shooting incident. The victims are expected to recover from their injuries, a sheriff’s office statement said.
Details on a possible suspect and other circumstances surrounding the shooting were not released.
Anyone who may have any information related to this case is asked to call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-232-9211, Crime Stoppers at 337-232-8477 or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff’s app.