An Abbeville mother and daughter were arrested Wednesday as accessories in an August homicide.

Jontae Marie Kelly, 19, and Amanda Nicole Rice, 41, were each arrested on a count of accessory to second-degree murder for harboring a known fugitive. The women were indicted on the same charges in late November, but they were not located and taken into custody until Wednesday, Abbeville Police spokesperson Lt. Jonathon Touchet said.

Kelly and Rice are accused in the August 21 homicide of Jacoby Lee, who was shot while driving in the 800 block of South Guegnon Street near Martin Luther King Drive just after 6 p.m. Lee’s vehicle veered off the road and struck a light pole after he was shot. The Vermilion Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced Lee, 21, dead at the scene.

Bond for both women has been set at $75,000. Kelly has a child with the victim, a police statement said.

Two other suspects have been arrested in the case. Andrew Matthew Granger, 25, was arrested on a count of second-degree murder on Sept. 6 and Jamie Vallery, 30, was arrested on a count of accessory to second-degree murder on Oct. 7.

All four accused are residents of Abbeville.