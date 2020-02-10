The former chief of the Patterson Fire Department was arrested Friday following an investigation into audit findings of missing money, KATC reports.
Scott Domingue was booked Friday into the Patterson City Jail on charges of malfeasance in office and theft, Patterson Police Chief Garrett S. Grogan said. Domingue posted $9,000 bond and was released Friday afternoon, the chief said.
Domingue's arrest follows an investigation by the police department and the 16th Judicial District Attorney's office into $15,000 that was found to be missing from the VFD's bank account by an audit.
The audit found that, from January 2016 to August 2019, an officer of the department made purchases and ATM withdrawals with a debit card for that account.
Those withdrawals are believed to total approximately $14,774. Of that amount, $13,587 in purchases could not be determined to have been made for fire department operations.