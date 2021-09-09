Five men and a juvenile suspect were arrested in Vermilion Parish after a gun shop was burglarized and over $20,000 in firearms were stolen.
Deputies with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call about a burglary in progress at a gun shop on Woodlawn Road early morning Tuesday. Deputies, with officers from the Abbeville and Maurice police departments responded, and a vehicle was seen leaving the area of the burglary, Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Eddie Langlinais said in a statement.
When officers attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle fled,The vehicle crashed and multiple suspects fled the scene on foot. The sheriff’s office K9 deputy was brought in to track the suspects. Firearms matching the description of the inventory that was stolen from the gun shop were recovered; the weapons totaled $20,261,76, Langlinais said.
The driver, 22-year-old Dante’ DeShawne Citizen, was apprehended and booked on two counts of simple burglary, 32 counts of illegal possession of stolen firearms, and a count each of simple criminal damage to property and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. His bond was set at $110,000, the release said.
Four additional adult suspects and a juvenile were also arrested in the burglary.
Damien Damon Briggs, 27, was booked on two counts of simple burglary, 32 counts of illegal possession of stolen firearms, 32 counts of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and count each of simple criminal damage to property and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. His bond was set at $160,000.
Tawaski Tavon Lewis, 32, was booked on 32 counts of illegal possession of stolen firearms, 32 counts of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and a count each of simple burglary, simple criminal damage to property and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. His bond was set at $138,000, Langlinais’ statement said.
Travon Travel Citizen, 18, was booked on two counts of simple burglary, 32 counts of illegal possession of stolen firearms, and a count each of simple criminal damage to property and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. His bond was set at $47,000.
Jeremy Cole Briggs, 32, was booked on a count each of simple burglary and conspiracy to commit simple burglary. His bond was set at $50,000.
An unnamed juvenile was also arrested and booked on 32 counts of illegal possession of a stolen firearm and a count of simple criminal damage to property, the release said.