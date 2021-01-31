Lafayette police are investigating three shootings that injured three people over the weekend, KATC reported.
The first happened at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Gladys Avenue. The second happened at about midnight during a bar fight in the 4800 block of Congress Street. The third took place at about 11 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Harmony Street.
Lafayette police were called to Gladys Avenue after residents reported hearing gunshots in the area. Police said they found a man in the road who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical but stable condition.
There is no suspect to identify at this time in the Gladys Avenue shooting, an agency spokesperson told KATC.
Lafayette police later responded to a 911 call in reference to shots fired at a Congress Street bar near Rue de Belier. Two men were fighting at the bar when one was shot, police said.
Both men were hospitalized as a result of the fight, with one suffering from a gunshot wound and the other suffering from other injuries.
One of the men, Macgeorge R. Johnson Jr., 20, has been arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. He faces charges of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons. His bond is set at 135,000.
On Sunday morning, Lafayette police responded to a shooting on Harmony Street, where they found a juvenile girl suffering from a gunshot wound.
The girl is in stable condition at a local hospital. Police said the suspect in that shooting is a juvenile male who fled the scene before police arrived.
All three shootings remain under investigation.
Anyone with information about any of these shootings is asked to call Lafayette Police or Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.