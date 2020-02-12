Erath Police have determined who left a bomb threat on a school bus last week, triggering the evacuation of three local schools, KATC reports.
The child is a third-grader who is younger than 10, Chief Anna LaPointe said.
Because the child is younger than 10, there won't be any criminal charges. That doesn't mean that nothing was done, though.
"I had that child and that parent in my office, so that their understanding was clear," the chief said. "The child didn't even know that what happened Friday (the evacuations) was because of what they did. The parent was very upset."
Friday morning, police and sheriff's deputies cleared Dozier Elementary, Erath Middle and Erath High School after a note was found on a bus. By 10:40 a.m. the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office had cleared all three schools with an initial sweep by bomb detection dogs. Law enforcement conducted a secondary weep as a precaution.