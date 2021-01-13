Seth Wayne Dantin, 34, of St. Martinville, was arrested Wednesday on two counts of aggravated crimes against nature, a felony. St. Martinville Sheriff Becket Breaux said in an issued statement that Dantin was arrested following an investigation of sexual abuse allegations.
Dantin was being held at the Morgan City Jail on charges unrelated to those in St. Martin Parish, the St. Martin Sheriff's Office said. He was transported to St. Martin Parish on Wednesday morning, where he was arrested.
A KATC report on Sept. 4 said Dantin was arrested by the Franklin Police Department after probable cause was developed there in a child molestation case.
He was arrested on accusations of felony sexual battery and felony molestation of a juvenile. Bond was set at $200,000, KATC reported then.