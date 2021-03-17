A Church Point man has been arrested on a charge of negligent homicide after the accidental drowning death of his 9-month-old child, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office.

Thirty-year-old Nicholas Lee Ducote was arrested Monday in relation to that drowning, which occurred March 4.

Police say Ducote placed his 9-month-old and 2-year-old children in the bathtub and allowed them to play with bath toys while he folded clothes. He then left the bathroom and played a video game for a short amount of time, according to the statement from SLPSO.

While in the other room, Ducote heard a loud splash and went inside the bathroom to check on the children. The 9-month-old was unresponsive in the water in the back of the tub; the 2-year-old was sitting in the front part of the tub and was not injured.

Ducote removed both children from the tub and called out to a family member for assistance, according to the sheriff's office. Emergency services were immediately contacted, they say.

“An autopsy was conducted on March 8, 2021,” Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz said in a prepared statement. “The death of the juvenile was ruled an accidental drowning, however, Nicholas Ducote committed the act of criminal negligence. His simple carelessness resulted in the accidental death of an infant child.”

Ducote was transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail and booked on the charge of negligent homicide. His bond was set at $25,000.