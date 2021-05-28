An Opelousas man and woman were killed after being struck by a vehicle on the Northeast Evangeline Thruway service road early Friday.
Lafayette Police Department officers responded to the crash in the 3100 block of the Northeast Evangeline Thruway service road at 12:27 a.m. The female pedestrian, 18-year-old Ashanti Granger, was pronounced dead at the scene while the male pedestrian, 26-year-old Odis King, was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said in a statement.
Investigators are still determining why Granger and King entered the roadway. Officers determined the driver of the vehicle was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. The fatal crash remains under investigation by the Lafayette Police Traffic Unit, Dugas said.