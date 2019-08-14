Three Eunice teenagers were arrested Wednesday after being accused of breaking into two law enforcement officers’ homes and stealing weapons and ammunition, KATC reports.
Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said the teens burglarized a St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s deputy’s home over the weekend and a Eunice police officer’s home Tuesday. The suspects are between the ages of 15 and 17, he said.
The three accused teenagers were caught when the Eunice officer, who was off duty, saw them attempting to break into a home on Pearl Street on Tuesday night and tried to stop them. They fled on foot and were captured after a pursuit.
When he returned home, the officer discovered his own home had been burglarized. Investigators connected the apprehended teens to the burglary.
The stolen weapons were recovered, but ammunition and other items stolen from the deputy’s home have not been found, Fontenot said. Authorities are still searching for a fourth suspect and the investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to call St. Landry Crime Stoppers.