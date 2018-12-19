An Opelousas man was killed in a crash shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on La. 3043 near National Road in St. Landry Parish.
Killed in the crash was 41-year-old Kelwin K. Cassimere, State Police said in a news release Wednesday.
The initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as Cassimere was driving a 2003 Cadillac CTS northbound on La. 3043. For unknown reasons, Cassimere stopped the Cadillac on the roadway, partially in both lanes facing north with the headlights on, and got out of the vehicle, State Police said.
At the same time, Joseph Stephen, 69, of Opelousas was driving southbound on La. 3043 in a 2013 Toyota Corolla. Stephen steered to the right to avoid the stopped Cadillac, but the Corolla struck Cassimere as he was standing in the southbound lane, State Police said.
Cassimere was pronounced deceased at the scene. State Police said impairment on Cassimere's part is unknown at this time, but may have been a factor. A toxicology sample was obtained from him to be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. Stephen was properly restrained and was uninjured, and impairment on his part was not a factor, State Police said.