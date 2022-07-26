The Lafayette Police Department received a report about 8:25 p.m. Tuesday about a body floating in the Vermillion River. Police recovered the body of an older white male from the river near the Juvenile Detention Center near Surrey Street. The identity of the male found is unknown and cause of death is pending an autopsy, and LPD spokesperson said.
Investigators are actively working the case, according to police, and anyone with informationis asked to contact LPD or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.