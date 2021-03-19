A Washington man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in St. Landry Parish Thursday night.
Caleb Alexander Doucet, 20, was killed when his 2003 Chevrolet Silverado ran off La. 103 near Hebert Ortego Road for unknown reasons, overturned and struck a tree. The crash happened around 8 p.m. while Doucet was driving south, and the cause remains under investigation, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
Doucet was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office. It’s unknown if Doucet was impaired, but a standard toxicology sample was collected, the statement said.