Five men were arrested after a drug bust at a Jefferson Street business, police say.
The Lafayette Police Tactical Narcotics Team conducted undercover buys at the “Spirit Gas Station” in the 200 block of Jefferson Street. The buys resulted in the arrests of five men at the storefront and a residence in the 200 block of Fifth Street, a release from spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.
Trane Boudreaux and Joseph Handy Jr. were arrested on a count each of distribution of crack cocaine. Nicholas J. Hands was arrested on two counts of distribution of crack cocaine, obstruction of justice and possession of marijuana.
Marcel Kelly was arrested on a count of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. Calvin Noel III was arrested on possession of Schedule I narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.