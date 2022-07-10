A man wanted in connection with a violent domestic incident on Friday in Crowley was arrested by Lafayette Police, according to police.
Derek O'Neal Jr., 23, was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on Sunday for attempted murder, according to police.
At 2:56 a.m., Lafayette Police Department located O'Neal in the 1700 block of North University Avenue. O'Neal was taken into custody and booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, according to police.
Police have been searching for him since a Friday incident that started on Avenue H in Crowley.
Police received a call Friday morning about an altercation between O'Neal and a woman at a home on Avenue H. O'Neal allegedly assaulted the woman and then fired two rounds on the ground near her before fleeing the scene.
Afterwards he drove to his home in the 1000 block of Avenue L where two juveniles were in the home at the time, according to Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard. The two girls left the house and were safe, police said.