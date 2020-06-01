One man was killed and another injured early Saturday morning after a high speed chase in Evangeline Parish, according a statement from Louisiana State Police.
A Trooper with Louisiana State Police Troop I attempted to pull over Makenzie Dixon of Ville Platte, who was driving a 2003 Saturn 200, according to the statement.
Shortly before 1:30 a.m., the 31-year-old pulled over on the shoulder but then accelerated away, leading to a pursuit. Kevin Arvie of Ville Platte was in the passenger seat while Dixon fled at a high rate of speed on LA Hwy 10 near LA Hwy 106.
He failed to negotiate a curve and lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle tleft the roadway, partially overturned, and struck a tree.
Arvie, 33 years old, sustained fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. Dixon was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries. Both men weren't wearing seat belts.
A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.