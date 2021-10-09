A Crowley man was struck and killed while riding his bicycle on U.S. 90 in Acadia Parish Friday night.
Dexter Lee Lejeune, 46, of Crowley, was biking west on U.S. 90 east near Roy Road when a 2020 Ram pickup truck driving in the same direction struck his back tire, ejecting him from the bicycle. The crash happened around 7:46 p.m. Friday, a statement from Louisiana State Police spokesperson Trooper Derek Senegal said.
Lejeune was taken to a Crowley area hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.
The cyclist was wearing dark clothing and did not have lamps or reflectors affixed to his bicycle. The driver of the pickup truck was properly restrained and not injured in the crash. Impairment of the driver is not suspected, the statement said.
The crash remains under investigation.