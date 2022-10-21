Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory has selected Capt. Judith Estorge to be the Lafayette Police Department’s new permanent chief; she’ll be the first woman to lead the law enforcement agency.
Estorge joined the police department in 1993 and has climbed the department ranks, working as a patrol officer, traffic motor officer, detective, precinct sergeant and watch commander. She currently is the commander of Precinct 4, where she’s responsible for overseeing 25 patrol officers, four sergeants, a lieutenant and administrative assistant, Lafayette Consolidated Government said in a statement.
Precinct 4, which covers northeast Lafayette, covers about 25% of the city limits, according to the Lafayette Police Department’s website.
Estorge will take over the chief position effective Nov. 1. An event to introduce Estorge to the community as the new chief is being planned for early November, the announcement said.
According to research by the Acadiana Advocate, Estorge will be the first woman appointed to lead the department.
The police captain was chosen from a pool of three remaining candidates, beating out Lafayette police Sgt. Dorian Brabham and retired Louisiana State Police Trooper Brian Ardoin for the role. The trio were interviewed by Guillory’s administration and a team of local officials and chosen community members on Oct. 13.
“I’d like to thank everyone involved in the interview process," Guillory said in a statement released late Friday afternoon. "I am confident that Captain Estorge will bring all of the qualities necessary to lead the LPD as their next Chief. Her nearly 30 years of experience and the respect she has earned from those on the force make her ideal to lead the department moving forward.”
Estorge is a Lafayette native and attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where she studied criminal justice. She ultimately earned her degree from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in 1991.
“I am proud to serve our community and the officers of the Lafayette Police Department, and I thank Mayor-President Josh Guillory and the selection committees for entrusting me with the responsibility of protecting and serving the citizens of Lafayette,” Estorge said in the statement.
Estorge’s appointment follows two and a half years of leadership upheaval at the department.
Chief Toby Aguillard resigned under pressure the day Guillory took office in Jan. 2020. Scott Morgan served as the interim chief for a year until Thomas Glover, retired from the Dallas Police Department, was selected for the top role.
On Oct. 7, 2021, Glover was dismissed from the position after 10 months on the job. Glover unsuccessfully appealed his termination to the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board and has taken his case to the 15th Judicial District Court.
Sgt. Wayne Griffin, who was then named interim chief, was put on leave Oct. 21, 2021 after a sexual harassment complaint was filed. Griffin was later demoted, then terminated in January for lying during that investigation. His termination was successfully appealed on Oct. 5 and he was restored to the police force as a sergeant.
Interim Chief Monte Potier has led the department for exactly a year.
This year’s chief search began in April and, after a search extension, netted nine applicants. Stated plans to hire a search firm to aid in a national search fell through.
Four of the candidates were removed from the running in the first stage. One of the candidates, Lafayette police Maj. Dewitt Sheridan, was removed from contention after he scored under the required 75 on the police chief civil service exam. Another candidate, retired FBI special agent Charles DeLaughter, withdrew his name after accepting another job.