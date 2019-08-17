Frances Ayres Handy was about to step into the shower when she saw a flash in the living room out of the corner of her eye Saturday morning. Within minutes, her St. Charles Street home was in flames and she found herself fleeing to safety with the help of neighbors.
A drone battery charging on the sofa sparked the blaze. As flames erupted over the couch, Handy said, she was convinced she could put out the growing fire but wasn't able to beat out the flames.
With help from some neighbors, she would ultimately escape with mostly minor burns and singed eyebrows and hair.
“I really thought I could put it out,” she said Saturday afternoon.
As Handy looked frantically for her phone to call 911 and screamed for her husband, renowned Zydeco musician Major Handy, who was out running errands, her next door neighbor, Jody Zimmermann, heard the commotion, looked out the window and saw flames flashing in the Handys’ living room window.
She shouted to her husband Dwayne Zimmermann, that “their house is on fire” and both rushed outside where they found Frances Handy on the front stoop of her porch, too out of breath to move.
“She says I can’t walk, I can’t move,” Jody Zimmermann said.
They tried spraying a garden hose toward the fire but were too late.
“I thought I might be able to do something, but literally in 15 to 20 seconds that decision was made by the fire,” Dwayne Zimmermann said.
He carried Frances Handy across the street to the curb, while his wife ran to the back to evacuate Major Handy’s 17-year-old granddaughter, Armani Sanders, from the detached apartment in the backyard.
Another neighbor, Abigail Ransonet, and her partner’s daughter, Sarah Dean, called 911 and hustled outside to wait with the Zimmermanns and a growing contingent of neighbors as they watched the Handys’ home burn.
Major Handy, who was shopping for car parts, when called about the fire, said he could see the smoke billowing from down the road as he rushed to his home in the 100 block of St. Charles Street.
He checked on his wife, wholater collapsed and was taken to the hospital by ambulance for an evaluation, the Zimmermanns said.
Frances Handy, 65, suffered lung damage after chemotherapy treatments for lymphoma and now has respiratory trouble. She routinely uses a nebulizer for breathing treatments, her husband said. Despite her breathing troubles, Major Handy said he knew his wife would be OK: “She’s a survivor.”
On Saturday afternoon, Major Handy waited with family and neighbors for his wife to return from the hospital. They surveyed the damage, walking through the charred remains of the home.
The roof in the living room had collapsed, there were weak places in the floor and all the couple’s belongings were either burned or covered in soot and smoke.
Major Handy’s guitars and accordions were either melted or heavily smoke damaged, and the numerous family heirlooms and antiques Frances Handy had displayed in the home — tables, photos, chairs and décor — were destroyed.
Major Handy said he’s keeping his focus on positive things.
“I’m so happy that everybody is safe. My little granddaughter is safe, Frances is safe. We’re not looking in the rear-view mirror, we’re looking out the front now,” Major Handy said. “What happened — we can’t erase that. It’s not a tragedy, it’s a loss of stuff.”
While family and neighbors helped board up the home, Abigail Ransonet cooked food for the Zimmermanns as a thank you for their courage, and went shopping with her partner, Lynn Dean, to get new clothes for Major Handy.
It’s just the thing you do, she said.
“They give so much. They’re two of the most outstanding citizens. On St. Charles Street, they’re our heroes,” Ransonet said.