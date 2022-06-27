A woman who was killed in a shooting overnight at a residence in Lafayette has been identified as Karla Garner, 38, police said.
Two people have been arrested in connection to the shooting, which was reported around 1 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Hammond Road, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office. Officers found a woman who had been shot several times inside of a residence.
She was taken to the hospital where she later died, authorities said.
During the course of the investigation, deputies obtained arrest warrants for two individuals in connection with the homicide.
Phillip Joseph, 36, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Marshall Leday, 34, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.
Both were booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the above charges.