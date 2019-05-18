A 21-year-old Branch woman is dead after crashing into a tractor-trailer Thursday, State Police say.
Mary Helen Hundley was traveling westbound on La. 365 near Schule Road about 10:20 a.m. when she struck the back of a tractor-trailer parked in the westbound lane, State Police Troop I spokesman Thomas Gossen said in a news release.
The driver of the tractor-trailer rig had the vehicle’s emergency flashers on at the time, Gossen said.
Hundley wasn’t restrained at the time of the crash and was taken to Lafayette General Hospital in critical condition. She died from her injuries Friday.
The driver of the truck was restrained and was not injured in the crash. Impairment is not suspected but standard toxicology samples were taken from both parties, Gossen said.